Section 144 clamped on 10 local bodies in Wayanad

16 April 2021 21:34 IST

DMO urges public to participate in mass testing to be held today

Wayanad District Collector and District Magistrate Adeela Abdulla on Friday clamped Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on 10 local bodies to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Section 144 has been clamped on Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta municipalities, and Kaniyampetta, Thirunelly, Nenmeni, Amabalavayal, Thariyodu, Pozhuthana, Vegappally and Meppadi grama panchayats, Dr. Abdulla said.

“The outbreak of the pandemic during its second wave is affecting the population irrespective of age and location. However, the infection can be controlled through timely precaution and self-restraint,” Ms. Abdulla said.

“We have also issued an alert in the district anticipating a spurt in COVD-19 positive cases in the coming four weeks,” she said.

The test positivity rate (TPR) has been increased to 12.26% in the district and the highest TPR was reported from Thirunelly grama panchayat (20.03%).

Vaccination drive

Vaccination against the pandemic is under way and 38% of people above 45 years of age got vaccinated in the district so far, District Medical Officer (DMO) R. Renuka said. This is the highest rate in the State, Dr. Renuka said adding that as many as 44 vaccination centres were set up in the district for the purpose. Dr. Renuka urged the public to attend the COVID mass testing to be held at 52 centres, including three mobile centres, on Saturday.

As many as 30,000 doses of vaccines have been stocked and it would be sufficient for a five-day vaccination drive in the district, she said.

Meanwhile, District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar said that stringent action would be taken against those who failed to obey COVID-19 protocol. Close to one third of the police force had been deployed to ensure that the public was following the protocol, Mr. Sukumar said.