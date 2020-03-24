Section 144 clamped in Wayanad

Wayanad District Collector and District Magistrate Adeela Abdulla on Monday invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The epidemic outbreak is affecting population irrespective of age and location. However, the infection can be controlled through timely precaution, Ms. Abdulla said.

The Centre has issued specific guidelines on social distancing, mass gatherings, treatment, and quarantine of people who return from COVID-19-affected countries. Apart from the general guidelines, there are strict instructions from State government restricting gatherings. Obedience of the orders are vital in controlling the disease, the Collector added.

“In this situation, it appears to me that more restrictions are necessary to tackle the outbreak,” she said.

There should be social distancing among customers arriving at shops, and it is the responsibility of the shop managements to ensure it, Ms. Adeela said.

The District Police Chief has been directed to take necessary criminal action as per relevant sections of the IPC and the Cr.PC, if anybody violates rules.

The DPC has also been directed to take stringent actions against people violating quarantine directions, she added.