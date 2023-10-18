ADVERTISEMENT

Secretariat siege by UDF throws life out of gear in Thiruvananthapuram city

October 18, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Capital witnesses traffic blocks for hours, business hit in banks, shops and commercial institutions along MG Road

The Hindu Bureau

An employee squeezes through a narrow gap in the barricade to enter the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The police barricaded all roads leading to the Secretariat following a siege by the United Democratic Front. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition’s siege of the Secretariat on Wednesday threw life out of gear in the capital city for the better part of the day.

The mammoth protest wrong-footed a city lurching back to normalcy after being shaken by the incessant rain that swamped large swathes on Sunday.

For one, the UDF protest rendered morning rush-hour traffic frustrating for residents. The traffic restrictions raised their hackles, and the police had an onerous job convincing families on two-wheelers and cars to take windingly long detours to their daily destinations. Students found it difficult to get to schools and colleges.

Most government employees could only reach their offices late. Business was scarce in banks, shops and commercial institutions lining the MG Road.

Large parts of the arterial MG Road that bisects the State capital remained inaccessible. The traffic restrictions in the Secretariat locality had a domino effect, triggering traffic tailbacks that turned major thoroughfares bottlenecks.

Travellers had to take long roundabouts to access the Central railway station and the airport.

Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace, and traffic gridlocks across the city took hours to unknot.

UDF workers from across the State flowed into the city in the early hours of Wednesday. By 6 a.m., hundreds of Opposition activists had mobbed the three gates of the Secretariat. Many arrived in small groups, slow-marching through the road and shouting anti-government slogans.

The police opened the Cantonment gate to allow Ministers and government employees into the Secretariat. Nevertheless, they insisted on identity cards and disallowed visitors.

Earlier, the police brought the Secretariat complex and its annexe under a tight security blanket. Law enforcers stood guard inside the complex to prevent protesters from scaling the Secretariat’s wrought iron perimeter fence.

The police also kept water cannons and tear gas squads on the standby. The UDF leaders ensured the protest remained peaceful and ordered. They posted themselves on the picket line with Opposition workers.

