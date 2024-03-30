ADVERTISEMENT

Secretariat protester Sreejith booked for verbally abusing Chief Minister

March 30, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment police have booked a protester outside the Secretariat for allegedly verbally abusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The accused, Sreejith, who has been staging a protest in front of the Secretariat for some years demanding a CBI probe into the purported custodial death of his younger brother, allegedly hurled abuses using a microphone on Saturday.

Sreejith has been booked under Section 294(b) (singing, reciting or uttering obscene words, ballads, or songs in or near public places) of the Indian Penal Code. The police also confiscated the microphone.

