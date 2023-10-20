ADVERTISEMENT

Secretariat protest today to seek more study grant for Adivasi-Dalit students

October 20, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

The study grant given to Adivasi-Dalit students for higher education is inadequate, the forum says; the grant for the past academic year is yet to be given

The Hindu Bureau

The Adishakthi Summer School, a collective of Adivasi and Dalit youths under the Adivasi Gothra Maha Sabha, will stage a satyagraha in front of the Secretariat on Saturday seeking an end to caste discrimination against them.

The study grant given to Adivasi-Dalit students for higher education was inadequate, the forum said. The grant was rarely sanctioned in time, the summer school said in a statement here on Friday. Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students living in government college hostels got ₹3,500 a month, Scheduled Tribe students living in private hostels got ₹3,000, and Scheduled Caste students got ₹1,500.

The grant for the past academic year was yet to be given. Those living in government hostels also got ₹200 as pocket money. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe development departments had sought that the grant be increased to ₹6,500-7,000 as food and other expenses were more in urban areas, but the Finance department had not agreed, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The satyagraha was being held to seek timely increase in the grant, and press other demands such as monthly payment of the allocated amount, end to discrimination against research students, removal of income limit of ₹2 lakh for providing e-grant, bring all recognised courses under e-grant limit, direct payment of financial assistance for purchase of laptops, and so on.

A petition will be submitted to the Finance Minister the same day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US