Secretariat employee charged for disorderly conduct

September 05, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Cantonment police have booked an employee of the Labour department for allegedly engaging in disorderly conduct on the Secretariat premises under a drunken stupor.

According to the police, Anil Kumar, an office assistant, had been detained by the police after being apprehended by security officials late September 2. He was purportedly found to behave in a disorderly manner in the high-security zone.

The accused was booked under Section 118 (a) (any person who is found in a public place, in an intoxicated manner of rioting condition or incapable of looking after himself) of the Kerala Police Act, an official said.

