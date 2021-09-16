Secret love story gets an official stamp

Couple who stayed in a tiny room for 11 years get married in Kerala

The love affair of Sajita and Rahman, who lived in a tiny room for 11 years without being noticed by anyone, got the blessing of the law on Wednesday when they got married at the sub-registrar office, Nenmara.

The couple reaffirmed their bond under the Special Marriage Act with the support of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham, Kollangode. K. Babu, MLA, felicitated them and offered them support for a happy life.

Apart from Ms. Sajita’s father Velayudhan and mother Santha, Sahitya Sangham district joint secretary and Nenmara block panchayat member Santhan Master, Nenmara block panchayat vice-president Sreeja Rajeev, and Ayiloor grama panchayat councillor Pushpakaran attended the marriage. Mr. Rahman’s parents and relatives stayed away.

Mr. Rahman and Ms. Sajita had caused a brouhaha three months ago when it came to light that he had hidden her in his room at Ayiloor, near Nenmara, for nearly 11 years without his family knowing about it.

It was found that Ms. Sajita had left her house in 2010 and lived secretly with Mr. Rahman in his tiny room for 11 years. The room had scanty amenities.

A few months ago, Mr. Rahman and Ms. Sajita secretly shifted to a rented house at Vithanassery. The lovers’ secret life came to light when the police found Mr. Rahman following a missing complaint filed by his family.

After registering their marriage on Wednesday, Mr. Rahman and Ms. Sajita demanded that the investigations and other procedures initiated against them by various agencies be dropped.