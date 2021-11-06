Second-year student ragged by seniors; two suspended, case against 15 students

The victim who was found unconscious in the toilet was immediately taken to a hospital by the faculty members.

In a case of ragging, a student was brutally beaten in the toilet by the senior students of Kannur Naher Arts and Science College.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, when the victim Anshad, a second-year BA Economics student from Chekkikulam, was returning back to the college after offering prayers at the mosque nearby.

He was allegedly assaulted by about 15 senior students after they dragged him to the toilet, as there were no CCTV cameras around the place. The victim who was found unconscious in the toilet was immediately taken to a hospital in Varam by the faculty members and later transferred to another private hospital in Chala in Kannur. After he gained consciousness, he revealed the details of assault against him by the senior students.

The Chakkarakal police have taken a case of assault and have charged Sections 143,147, 341 and 324 of the IPC against 15 students, who can be identified.

P. Kabir, Superintendent of the college told The Hindu that Anshad identified two students including Mohammed Anshif, a resident of Naduvanad and Ajinas of Mattanur, both are fifth-semester students of B.A. Economics. “There are few more students who were involved and can be identified,” he said.

The victim alleged that the assaulters demanded money from him and also questioned him for talking to the girls in the college.

“Taking a serious note of the incident, the management has taken action against the two identified students and have suspended them. While definite action would be taken against the others who can be identified,” he said.

Mr. Kabir said that Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran inquired about the incident and that they have given an explanation, assuring stringent action against those invoved in the incident. The college reopened a week and a half ago following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.