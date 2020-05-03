Second train from Tirur today

The second batch of migrant workers from Bihar will return home in a special train from Tirur on Monday. Nearly 1,200 workers will board the train to Darbhanga that will leave Tirur at 2 p.m. The first batch of workers left Tirur on Saturday.
The police have prepared a list of those wishing to return home. There are 250 workers from Tirurangadi, 250 from Kondotty, 500 from Ponnani, and 200 from Perinthalmanna.
