Kerala

Second train from Tirur today

The second batch of migrant workers from Bihar will return home in a special train from Tirur on Monday. Nearly 1,200 workers will board the train to Darbhanga that will leave Tirur at 2 p.m. The first batch of workers left Tirur on Saturday.

The police have prepared a list of those wishing to return home. There are 250 workers from Tirurangadi, 250 from Kondotty, 500 from Ponnani, and 200 from Perinthalmanna.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 11:41:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/second-train-from-tirur-today/article31496297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY