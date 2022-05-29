Second track in Kottayam becomes operational

Ending a wait that lasted over two-and-a-half decades, a second railway track between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam via Kottayam has finally become operational.

The newly laid track came into use late on Sunday with the Palaruvi Express to Tirunelveli from Palakkad entering the line from Parolikkal, near Ettumanur. The track’s opening is now slated to be followed by works at the railway yard here.

Prior to opening of the track, workers on Sunday completed inter-connection of the two tracks and overhead electrical connection. Works during the day, which began by 7.45 a.m., drew to a close with a test run.

“Works at the yard, which include connection of lines to the additional platforms, signal control integration, and the second terminal etc. does not require any regulation of traffic. The completion of works in this phase may be followed by a formal commissioning event,” a railway official said.

Safety checks and speed trails on the newly laid track were carried out early last week, following which the Commissioner of Railway Safety has accorded an approval to open it for traffic.

With the opening of the new track, trains will no longer run through the twin tunnels near the Kottayam railway station, which were established some 65 years ago. Officials said the tunnels would be not be closed down and maintained for shunting purpose instead.

Opening of the new line is expected to ensure a smooth passage of trains along the busy stretch between Kayamkulam and Ernakulam via Kottayam, saving a running time of up to 15 minutes. Opening of the new track, which will bring an end to the interminable hold-up of trains at the Chingavanam, Kottayam and Ettumanur stations, will also be crucial in allocation of new trains along the route.

Track doubling along the stretch, which had remained in limbo for several years owing to issues in land acquisition, was slated to be completed by 2020. The project, however, was delayed by another couple of years owing to the pandemic situation and inclement weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also completed expansion of the existing platforms at the Kottayam railway station.