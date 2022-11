November 21, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

The second term examinations in State schools will be held from December 12 to 22. This was decided at a meeting of the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee, presided over by the Director of General Education. While the examinations for classes 1 to 10 will be held from December 14 to 22, those for the higher secondary classes will be held from December 12 to 22. Schools will close for the Christmas holidays on December 23 and reopen on January 3.