Second ship for A&N administration launched

Modern high-quality vessel to carry 1,200 passengers

The Cochin Shipyard on Friday launched Atal, a ship capable of carrying 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes of cargo, built for the Andaman and Nicobar Administration. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The second in a series of two 1,200 passenger-capacity vessels named Atal, under construction in Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Andaman & Nicobar Administration, was launched on Friday. The ship was launched by Rameetha K, Scientist ‘G’ at NPOL ( DRDO), who’s the wife of Madhu S. Nair, shipyard chairman and managing director.

Mr. Nair and senior officials were present.

The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel with electric propulsion suitable for carrying 1,200 passengers and 1000T cargo for “all-weather” operation between the mainland and the A&N islands.

The ship is built to the highest standards of the Indian Register of Shipping and Lloyds Register of Shipping overseen by the DG Shipping of India and meets the requirements of “Class III Special Trade Passenger Ship” as per Indian Merchant Shipping rules. The specialty of this vessel is that it comes with “Safe Return to Port” (SRtP) compliance which is envisaged to be a ‘first’ in Asia.

The vessel of about 157-metre long has modern cafeteria and recreation rooms with accommodation consisting of Deluxe Cabins, First Class Cabins, Second Class Cabin and Bunk Class facility. With a speed of 18 knots, the ship combines speed with comfort and would have a complement of 104 staff. It will now undergo further outfitting of all machinery, the accommodation and living quarters, after which it will undergo testing and sea trials prior to delivery to the A&N islands.

The yard has already delivered two ships with a passenger capacity of 500 each to the A&N administration.