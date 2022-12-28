ADVERTISEMENT

Second season of Beypore water fest concludes

December 28, 2022 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

Sailing Regatta, ankling, paramotoring, and demonstrations of Churulan boats among main attractions on the last day

The Hindu Bureau

A flying board demo held on the last day of the Beypore International Water Festival in Beypore, Kozhikode, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

All roads led to Beypore, and thousands were drawn to the port town to witness events on the concluding day of the second edition of the Beypore International Water Festival on Wednesday evening. The event was well received by the public, and viewers gathered on the Beypore beach, Marina, port, and Chaliyam on all five days to witness activities as part of the fest.

Navy ship INS Kalpeni and Coast Guard Ship ICGS Arnvesh were thrown open to the public, and the visitors, especially students and differently abled people, seemed eager to understand the way the ships were operated. Stalls of the Army, Navy, and the Coast Guard also were well received by the public.

A Churulan boat race in progress on the final day of the Beypore International Water Festival in Beypore, Kozhikode, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Sailing Regatta, ankling and paramotoring competitions and demonstrations of Churulan boats, surfing and flying boards were the main attractions on the last day of the festival. The Coast Guard’s commando operation added colour to the show besides the kite festival that featured kites in myriad shapes, sizes, and colours.

Visitors on the final day of the Beypore International Water Festival. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Coast guard ships were illuminated in the evening. There was a parade of illuminated boats through the marina before the concluding ceremony of the festival. An electrifying performance by the popular band ‘Thaikkudam Bridge’ marked the end of the festivities.

