Second scrub typhus death reported in capital

38-year-old woman dies at Parassala

38-year-old woman dies at Parassala

Thiruvananthapuram reported the second scrub typhus death within a week, raising alarm that the disease, which mimics the symptoms of many other tropical fevers, might be eluding an early diagnosis. The death was reported at Parassala, where a 38-year-old woman was confirmed to have died of scrub typhus on Sunday. The details of the incident would be available only after the Health department conducts the outbreak investigation. It was just two days ago that a 15-year-old girl died of scrub typhus at Varkala, also in Thiruvaanthapuram district.

The zoonotic disease, caused by the bite of chigger, a microscopic mite, found in shrubberies, is endemic in Thiruvananthapuram district. The deaths due to scrub typhus are preventable but delayed diagnosis and sudden worsening of symptoms can lead to complications and death.