Second round of social audit of Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign begins

November 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The second round of social auditing of the State government’s Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign is set to be held to assess the ground-level impact of the programme to ensure proper waste segregation and management systems. One of the important things to be assessed as part of the auditing will be the coverage of waste management systems at the ward-level, including segregation at the source in houses and institutions, door-to-door non biodegradable waste collection, user fee collection and coverage of house-level and community-level biodegradable waste treatment facilities.

The progress in reduction of waste dumps and cleaning up of water bodies will also be assessed. The numbers and effectiveness of material collection facilities, which were proposed to be installed at the local level, will be audited. The health sanitation committees formed at the ward-level have been asked to prepare a report carrying these information, which will be presented in the ward/grama sabhas. The participants in the sabhas will assess the contents of the report based on their experiences and studies. The final report from each ward will also carry the responses of the health sanitation committee to the assessment of their reports.

The preliminary meetings of the ward/grama sabhas ahead of the social auditing process are supposed to be completed by November 30. Residents’ association office bearers, social workers, youth organisation members, service organisation members, Kudumbashree neighbourhood group members, National Service Scheme volunteers and members of other associations and clubs can participate in the ward sabhas.

The first round of audit of the Malinya Muktham Navakeralam campaign was held in June, three months after the wide-ranging programme was kick-started. Based on the feedback from the audits, appropriate changes were made in the annual plans of various local bodies. The second phase of the campaign also involves the implementation of these newly included projects.