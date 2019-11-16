Second round of fire safety audit in Kochi

The Fire and Rescue Services Department has launched the second phase of its inspection at high-rises in Ernakulam that figure under the category of ‘high fire risk’ apartments.

The fire safety preparedness in over 900 high-rises identified under the category will be reviewed. Senior officials associated with the process said that the department would recommend the local bodies concerned and the district administration to initiate stringent action against those responsible for lapses detected in the latest round of assessment.

Lacks mechanism

According to official data, 928 high-rises in Ernakulam lacked proper fire safety mechanism. The buildings come under categories such as residential, educational, institutional, business, industrial, storage, and hazardous.

The inspections revealed that emergency exits in most of the buildings figuring on the list remained permanently blocked. Entry and exit points were not clearly demarcated. Firefighting equipment in the buildings, which act as the first line of defence, were defunct.

Alterations

Several alterations from the approved plan were found in buildings without no-objection certificates (NOCs). Several apartments were found not applying for renewal of NOCs even though rules prescribe that it should be reviewed every year. The department found that several buildings lacked firefighting installations.