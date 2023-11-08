Second project cargo vessel to Vizhinjam to arrive today

November 08, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The second project cargo vessel called Zhen Hua 29 carrying the container handling cranes to the under-construction Vizhinjam International Seaport is likely to arrive at the port here on Thursday. The ship carries one rail-mounted quay crane – ship-to-shore crane – and four other yard cranes. The ship-to-shore crane would be unloaded here, while the yard cranes would be taken to Mundra port in Gujarat.

The third project cargo vessel is expected to arrive here on November 25th, while the fourth one on December 15. The remaining four ships would arrive during the January to March period. The port developer had placed an order for a total of eight quay cranes and 24 yard cranes required for the port operation.

Speaking to the media after a monthly reviewing meeting here on Wednesday, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil said the authorities are hopeful of commissioning the first phase of the port by May 2024 itself. The meeting also decided to provide free kerosene to 322 outboard engine boats registered in Vizhinjam North, South, and Adimalathura fishing villages for one more year.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd. (VISL) has handed over a sum of ₹27 crore to Matsyafed in this regard. In addition, ₹2.22 crore has been sanctioned as compensation for the workers who lost their jobs in connection with the construction of the Vizhinjam port. This amount is also being distributed in the next few days, said the Minister.