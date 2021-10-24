Second phase works on Konni medical college set to begin

PATHANAMTHITTA

24 October 2021 23:30 IST

An amount of ₹241-cr. has been sanctioned through KIIFB

In a major boost to the public health network in Pathanamthitta, authorities are all set to begin the second phase expansion of the Government Medical College in Konni on Monday.

An amount of ₹241.01 crore has been sanctioned through the Kerala Infrastructure and investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the second phase expansion of the hospital. Works worth ₹199.17 crore has been awarded to a Rajasthan-based company.

The second phase of construction envisages a slew of projects including a hospital building with 200 beds, a three-storey annex to the academic block, a five-story building with accommodation for 200 boys and a six-storey building for 235 girls, 11-storey quarters with 40 apartments in four sections etc.

An auditorium with 1,000 seats, an autopsy block and a laundry block for mortuary and post-mortem facilities, a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 2 lakh litres, effluent treatment plant with a capacity of 7,000 litres, the Dean villa and a playground with a 400-meter track also forms part of the second phase.

Health Minister Veena George on Sunday visited the construction site and reviewed the preparations in place.

According to the Minister, the National Medical Council has already accepted in its file an application for opening the medical college and an inspection by the Kerala University of Health Sciences too was complete.

NEET ranklist

“Hopefully, students who appear in the NEET ranklist from next year onward will be able to be given admission here,” she said.