Kerala

Second-phase valuation for SSLC, HSE exams begins

Eye for detail: The second-phase valuation of the answer scripts of SSLC and HSE exams progressing at Government Model Girls High School, Thrissur, on Monday. K.K. Najeeb

Eye for detail: The second-phase valuation of the answer scripts of SSLC and HSE exams progressing at Government Model Girls High School, Thrissur, on Monday. K.K. Najeeb  

Valuation of answer scripts for the SSLC and higher secondary education (HSE) examinations resumed in the State on Monday. The second-phase valuation of higher secondary answer scripts got under way in 92 centres. The camps recorded 98% attendance.

The valuation of some Plus Two subjects had been completed in the first phase in May. The remaining will be taken up in this phase. Only once these are valued will the valuation of Plus One answer papers begin.

By June 6

The valuation of all but the Mathematics Plus Two papers is expected to be completed by June 6. The Mathematics examination was the last to be held on May 30. The answer scripts will take a couple of days more to reach the valuation camps, expected to be wrapped up in a week.

The tabulation process will be held simultaneously, and the entire valuation process is expected to be completed by June 15. The SSLC valuation kicked off in 38 centres in the State. The attendance was 57%. Six-thousand teachers have been posted for valuation duty.

The low attendance was attributed by officials to the poor turnout in districts with maximum hotpsots. The papers remaining from the first phase valuation are being valued initially. Valuation of Physics, Maths, Arabic, Urdu and Sanskrit papers will begin on June 4, and Chemistry on June 5.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:45:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/second-phase-valuation-for-sslc-hse-exams-begins/article31726475.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY