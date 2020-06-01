Second-phase valuation for SSLC, HSE exams begins

Valuation of answer scripts for the SSLC and higher secondary education (HSE) examinations resumed in the State on Monday. The second-phase valuation of higher secondary answer scripts got under way in 92 centres. The camps recorded 98% attendance.

The valuation of some Plus Two subjects had been completed in the first phase in May. The remaining will be taken up in this phase. Only once these are valued will the valuation of Plus One answer papers begin.

By June 6

The valuation of all but the Mathematics Plus Two papers is expected to be completed by June 6. The Mathematics examination was the last to be held on May 30. The answer scripts will take a couple of days more to reach the valuation camps, expected to be wrapped up in a week.

The tabulation process will be held simultaneously, and the entire valuation process is expected to be completed by June 15. The SSLC valuation kicked off in 38 centres in the State. The attendance was 57%. Six-thousand teachers have been posted for valuation duty.

The low attendance was attributed by officials to the poor turnout in districts with maximum hotpsots. The papers remaining from the first phase valuation are being valued initially. Valuation of Physics, Maths, Arabic, Urdu and Sanskrit papers will begin on June 4, and Chemistry on June 5.