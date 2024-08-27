ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase trials to make TMT rods from iron oxide begin at KMML

Published - August 27, 2024 07:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase trials to make TMT rods and iron bars from iron oxide, a byproduct generated during the production of titanium dioxide, has begun at the Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML).

The R&D wing of the company has developed a technique to generate iron products by separating iron from iron oxide slurry. The KMML had large quantities of slurry stored in lined ponds, triggering pollution concerns, and the method to convert slurry into metallised iron is expected to prevent hazardous waste accumulation. Four tonnes of iron sinters were sent to Kalliyath TMT during the first phase. The sinters, which can be used instead of iron ore to make TMT bars, were produced on an experimental basis after successfully testing the product. The company had also produced iron bars and TMT rods after the first phase turned out to be successful. Phase two trials are for further testing and research. The process to obtain patent for the new technology is also progressing, said the company officials.  

