Second-phase polls see 76.78% turnout

The five districts that went to polls in the second phase of the local body elections on Thursday witnessed a voter turnout of 76.78%, according to the revised figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday.

The polling percentage for Kottayam has been updated to 73.95%, Ernakulam 77.25%, Thrissur 75.10%, Palakkad 78.14%, and Wayanad 79.49%. The Kochi Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 62.04% and Thrissur Corporation, 63.31%, the commission said.

The commission also released the updated statistics for the municipalities in all five districts.

Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Malappuram will go to polls on December 14 in the third and final phase of the 2020 local body polls. The votes will be counted on December 16.

Officer suspended

The commission placed on suspension an officer for wearing a face mask displaying the election symbol of a political party during election duty. K. Saraswati, polling officer at the Kulassery No. 1 polling station in the No. 4 ward of Kottamkara grama panchayat, Kollam, was suspended pending an investigation on the basis of a report submitted by the District Election Officer, Kollam, the Commission said on Friday.