Second phase of works at Konni medical college hospital to be completed by year end

In an effort to streamline the operations at the Government Medical College Hospital in Konni, authorities are set to implement a detailed plan of action.

During a recent meeting, the hospital development committee instructed the Principal to prepare and submit a plan of action within 10 days, incorporating the suggestions and demands of the employees. The committee, led by District Collector S. Prem Krishnan, also resolved to hold regular meetings to assess the progress of ongoing development projects on the hospital campus. Contractors have been instructed to complete the projects as per the schedule.

Currently, the hospital is undergoing extensive infrastructure development worth ₹350 crore, funded by the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board under the second phase. As part of this initiative, a seven-story building with 200 beds and staff accommodation complexes will be completed by December. Additionally, construction of three new operation theatres will be completed by then.

The labour room and labour ward are also scheduled for completion in December. The ICU, funded through the CSR Fund, will be ready within the next two months.

The Principal’s office and a new academic block are expected to be completed within three months.

The construction of morgue is progressing and will be finished by July, with post-mortem tables and freezers to be installed by Kerala Medical Services Corporation. The Dean’s Villa for the Principal will be completed, with keys handed over by the end of June.

