Second phase of vigil against COVID-19

KOTTAYAM

05 March 2020 23:04 IST

21 home nurses who were working in Italy have been told to remain in home isolation

AS the COVID-19 scare refuses to die down, the Health Department has commenced the second phase of its preventive action against the spread of the disease.

63 in isolation

According to officials 63 people, including 21 people, who work as home nurses in Italy have been directed to remain in home isolation in the second phase.

The officials have been monitoring the health condition of the people in home isolation on a day-to-day basis.

In the first phase, 125 people, including six students who were airlifted from Wuhan in China recently, were advised to go on isolation. Among them, all but one has completed their quarantine period.

Jacob Varghese, District Medical Officer (DMO), has advised people from COVID-19-affected countries to stay at home for at least 14 days even if they exhibit no symptoms.

“People from such countries should contact the Health Department officials right at the time of their arrival.

If anyone has symptoms similar to that of COVID-19, they must either contact the Government Medical College Hospital (Sajith Kumar - 94472 39277) or the District General Hospital (Sindhu G Nair - 94473 47282),” the DMO said.

The DMO has also advised those in home isolation to avoid taking part in public functions or adopting public modes of transportation for travel.

They have been requested to consume hot water and avoid frozen food, besides rinsing their throats with saline water.

Apart from the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital, the Health Department is planning to set up more isolation wards in taluk hospitals and 10 private hospitals in the district.

Ambulances

Ambulances have been lined up for shifting people having symptoms to the isolation wards at these hospitals, sources said.