Second phase of UDF’s anti-SilverLine stir soon

Ire against the rail project mounting: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said the protest against the Left Democratic Front government’s flagship SilverLine rail project is mounting and the second phase of the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) agitation against it will be declared soon.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Satheesan said the government was showing undue haste to implement the semi-high-speed rail project. People’s opposition to the project, undertaken by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (K-Rail), was on the rise and the government should halt the land acquisition plan. He pointed out a self-immolation bid by a family protesting against the project in Kollam.

Mr. Satheesan said the UDF began its agitation on December 18 after a detailed analysis of the project. The Opposition demand for a debate in the Assembly went in vain. The government was not ready for discussions and there was lack of transparency in the project and a lot to hide.

On Tharoor’s stance

“It is not possible to go on strike by convincing everyone. Shashi Tharoor did not support K-Rail. He said he would study the project and respond,” Mr. Satheesan said about Mr.Tharoor’s stance on the project.

“After studying, Tharoor would clarify his position. The party is examining Mr. Tharoor’s statement on the issue,” he added.