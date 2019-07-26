Second phase of medical allotment begins

The second phase of allotment to MBBS and BDS courses and third phase allotment to agriculture, veterinary, forestry and fisheries courses got under way on Friday, the office of the Director of Entrance Commissioner has informed. During the current phase, allotment will be done to the vacant seats in the courses. The vacant seats liable to be surrendered from all India quota to State quota for MBBS and BDS courses and all MBBS seats in the newly-included colleges are to be allotted in this phase.

Candidates who wish to be considered for the allotment phase will have to log on to their home page provided in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in and confirm their options.

After online option confirmation, candidates can also register fresh options to the newly included colleges under MBBS courses. The facility for online option confirmation and registration will be available up to 5 p.m. on Monday.