Second phase of Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam begins in Kollam

June 22, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Help desks will be expanded and social audit reports published by various local self-government institutions (LSGIs) in the district during the second phase of ‘Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam’.

In connection with the campaign, an audit report will be published by July 10 and a training calendar will be prepared to streamline the Haritha Mithram app and improve waste management measures.

Availability of Harita Karma Sena members, necessary safety arrangements and infrastructure at Material Collection Facility (MCF) will be ensured while LSGIs will set up aerobic compost and biogas plants suitable for schools, hospitals and hotels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second phase of the campaign will focus on the issues identified in the public audit. Sustainable systems for waste management will be established so that the district will have integrated waste disposal facilities in the third phase.

Currently there are eight panchayats in the district in category ‘A’ which received more than 70% user-fee for doorstep collection of waste. The local bodies will try to make it 100% by July.

A technical committee will be constituted for assistance and a local body-level campaign team will be formed. Representatives of youth organisations, colleges and higher secondary institutions will also be part of the campaign.

The first phase of works in connection with the campaign were completed in the district on June 1. The issues that cropped up during the first phase will be resolved in the second phase. The goal of the campaign is to make Kollam completely garbage free by March 31, 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.