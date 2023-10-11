HamberMenu
Second phase of ‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad’ campaign begins

October 11, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Haritha Kerala Mission, in association with the local administrative bodies, has launched the second phase of the campaign titled ‘Kabanikkayi Wayanad’ to restore the Kabani river, a major tributary of the Cauvery, in Wayanad.

The campaign envisages ensuring the very existence of Kabani and mitigating the impacts of climate change. It will be achieved by rejuvenating the river and rivulets by linking the four sectors of agriculture, tourism, garbage disposal, and water conservation.

The campaign has begun in Vythiri and Pozhuthana grama panchayats, where the Kabani originates, by incorporating it with the ‘Neeruravu’ campaign under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The rejuvenation of the 1.5-km stretch of the Chelodu-Ammara rivulet in Vyhthiri will be completed during the second phase. The springs of the rivulet will also be restored.

A study on the habitats of various species of fish and birds will be done with the support of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, the organisers said.

The present status of the tributaries of the Kabani, which flows through 14 civic bodies in the district, also will be assessed during the campaign, they added.

