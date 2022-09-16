Kerala

Second phase of ‘I am for Alleppey’ campaign launched

The second phase of ‘I am for Alleppey’ campaign was launched on Friday.

On the occasion, an interactive flat panel was handed over to the Sree Narayana Memorial Higher Secondary School (SNMHSS), Purakkad. It was inaugurated by H. Salam, MLA.

The ‘I am for Alleppey’ campaign was launched under the aegis of the then Subcollector V.R. Krishna Teja after the 2018 deluge to help rebuild the flood-hit district. Mr. Teja returned to Alappuzha as the District Collector last month.

The ₹3.5 lakh interactive flat panel having 4K resolution and a 65-inch screen was donated by Ramachandra Textiles chief executive officer M. Manoj Kumar.

SNMHSS, Purakkad, manager M.T. Madhu presided.


