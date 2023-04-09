Second phase of entrepreneurship year programme to be launched

April 09, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Industries department is set to launch the second phase of the entrepreneurship year campaign to promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with a focus on aiding 1,000 select MSMEs to achieve a higher turnover.

High-performing MSMEs who satisfy the basic requirements under the ‘MSME Scale-up Mission’ will be chosen for the scheme to turn them into companies with at least ₹100-crore turnover.

The State government will provide support, including capital investment subsidy, subsidy for interest on loan procured for working capital, financial aid for technology upgrades, and aid for achieving quality certifications, for MSMEs chosen under the scheme. The chosen MSMEs will also be given priority for all projects under the Industries department.

Under the entrepreneurship year activities launched in the 2022-23 financial year, a total of 1,39,840 MSMEs were launched, as per the department’s figures. These activities will continue in the current financial year too, with district-level targets for the number of new MSMEs. Awareness campaigns will run from April to June, followed by loan, licence, and subsidy melas in all local bodies. All the new MSMEs will be brought under a mentoring system to ensure that they get the initial support for growth.

The department is also launching a project to ensure that the MSMEs launched in the previous year are sustainable. In addition to reducing the closing down of newly launched businesses, the project aims to ensure a 5% growth in sales. An automated performance monitoring system and a networking cluster will be formed for this purpose. Special incentives will also be provided for MSMEs that require the same.

To promote the newly launched MSMEs, the department has also launched a YouTube channel, through which videos introducing the audience to various products and services of the firms will be shared. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the ‘Mission 1000’ project marking the second phase of the entrepreneurship year initiatives at a function to be held in Kochi on Monday. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will preside over the function.