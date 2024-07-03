ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase of digital resurvey to be over by end of 2024

Published - July 03, 2024 07:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the completion of the digital proceedings in 200 villages across the State, digital fences that will put an end to all boundary disputes have been erected in these places, Revenue Minister K.Rajan has said. The Minister who visited the Survey Directorate on Tuesday, said that the completion of works is the result of the sweat of the department employees.

Mr.Rajan said that land survey was completed in only 961 villages in the State since 1966 through chain survey and stick survey. The concept of digital re-survey was discussed at various levels with former Ministers, officials and survey department staff, during which a few had raised apprehensions especially regarding funding.

However, all concerns were addressed at various stages. Survey sabhas were organised at the village level to take the local population into confidence. By the end of 2024, the second phase of resurvey will be fully completed, he said.

