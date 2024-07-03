GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second phase of digital resurvey to be over by end of 2024

Published - July 03, 2024 07:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

With the completion of the digital proceedings in 200 villages across the State, digital fences that will put an end to all boundary disputes have been erected in these places, Revenue Minister K.Rajan has said. The Minister who visited the Survey Directorate on Tuesday, said that the completion of works is the result of the sweat of the department employees.

Mr.Rajan said that land survey was completed in only 961 villages in the State since 1966 through chain survey and stick survey. The concept of digital re-survey was discussed at various levels with former Ministers, officials and survey department staff, during which a few had raised apprehensions especially regarding funding.

However, all concerns were addressed at various stages. Survey sabhas were organised at the village level to take the local population into confidence. By the end of 2024, the second phase of resurvey will be fully completed, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.