HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Second phase of digital land survey begins at Perole in Kasaragod

September 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of the digital land survey implemented by the State government began in Kasaragod on Monday. District Collector K. Inbasekar inaugurated the survey at Chirapuram in Perole village of Nileswaram municipality. It is the first village in the State to start the second phase of the survey.

As part of the survey, government and private land in the village will be measured and registered using modern equipment. As many as 18 villages in the district have been selected for the survey.

Preliminary steps for the survey have been initiated at Perole, Bara in Uduma panchayat, and Kunjathur in Manjeswaram panchayat.

The first phase of the survey began in the district on September 2 last year, and 18 villages were covered then.

The public can obtain information about land on the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal once the survey is over. People can also lodge complaints online.

Moreover, the services of Revenue, Registration and Survey departments will be available through a single portal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.