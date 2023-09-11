Second phase of digital land survey begins at Perole in Kasaragod

September 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The second phase of the digital land survey implemented by the State government began in Kasaragod on Monday. District Collector K. Inbasekar inaugurated the survey at Chirapuram in Perole village of Nileswaram municipality. It is the first village in the State to start the second phase of the survey.

As part of the survey, government and private land in the village will be measured and registered using modern equipment. As many as 18 villages in the district have been selected for the survey.

Preliminary steps for the survey have been initiated at Perole, Bara in Uduma panchayat, and Kunjathur in Manjeswaram panchayat.

The first phase of the survey began in the district on September 2 last year, and 18 villages were covered then.

The public can obtain information about land on the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal once the survey is over. People can also lodge complaints online.

Moreover, the services of Revenue, Registration and Survey departments will be available through a single portal.