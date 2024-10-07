Second phase of CIAL’s flood mitigation project on cards

Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) is set to carry out the second phase of Operation Pravah, aimed at flood mitigation on the airport premises and surrounding areas.

The CIAL director board has lent permission to carry out works worth ₹80 crore including construction of a regulator-cum-bridge at the mouth of the Chengalthodu besides the construction of bridges at Chovvara, Puliyampalli and Madathilmoola.

Tendering process for the works will begin soon. A press communication from CIAL said that the District Disaster Management Authority had asked the Irrigation department to construct bridges on Chengalthodu. However, the CIAL director board took a decision to take over these works as well and complete it in a year and a half, the press release said.

The first phase of Operation Pravah was completed in 2022. The diversion canal to the south of the CIAL runway was widened and streams within a 20-km radius of the airport were all renovated as part of the works in the first phase.