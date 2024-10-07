GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second phase of CIAL’s flood mitigation project on cards

Published - October 07, 2024 01:08 am IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) is set to carry out the second phase of Operation Pravah, aimed at flood mitigation on the airport premises and surrounding areas.  

The CIAL director board has lent permission to carry out works worth ₹80 crore including construction of a regulator-cum-bridge at the mouth of the Chengalthodu besides the construction of bridges at Chovvara, Puliyampalli and Madathilmoola.  

Tendering process for the works will begin soon. A press communication from CIAL said that the District Disaster Management Authority had asked the Irrigation department to construct bridges on Chengalthodu. However, the CIAL director board took a decision to take over these works as well and complete it in a year and a half, the press release said.  

The first phase of Operation Pravah was completed in 2022. The diversion canal to the south of the CIAL runway was widened and streams within a 20-km radius of the airport were all renovated as part of the works in the first phase. 

Published - October 07, 2024 01:08 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.