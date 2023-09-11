‘Second molestation case against doctor to be kept in pending’

September 11, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST

The Ernakulam Central police registered the second molestation case within a week against a physician who had worked at Ernakulam General Hospital, after yet another woman doctor sent an email on Saturday alleging that he molested her at his clinic in 2018.

On Sunday, she sent another email to the police stating that she was not keen to proceed with the case and had just wanted to narrate the harrowing experience. The physician had been charged with molestation a week earlier after a woman doctor who is now settled abroad sent a complaint to the hospital authorities alleging that he had molested her at his clinic in 2019 when she was an intern at the hospital.

Police sources said that the case registered under Section 354 of IPC will be kept in pending, and will remain at the FIR stage with the status ‘Further action dropped’, if the second woman doctor preferred not to proceed with the case .

Man held

The Ernakulam Rural Police has reportedly taken into custody a man from West Bengal on the suspicion that he helped sell mobile phones that were allegedly stolen by Crystal Raj, who had been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a migrant girl at Aluva on Thursday.

He is being questioned, to ascertain whether he had any role in theft and other crimes that Crystal Raj had been charged with, police sources said.

