Second Kuttanad package to benefit farm sector: CM

17 September 2020 19:52 IST

₹2,447 crore package to ensure development of the flood-hit region

ALAPPUZHA

The second Kuttanad package will have a positive impact on the agriculture sector and lives of people in Kuttanad region, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was launching the second Kuttanad package through videoconferencing on Thursday.

“The LDF government has made effective interventions in Kuttanad. Till March 2019, the government spent ₹1,013.15 crore for various projects in the region. Now, the State government has set aside ₹2,447 crore for the implementation of various projects under the second Kuttanad package. It will ensure comprehensive development and revive the flood-hit Kuttanad,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The second Kuttanad package is being implemented jointly by the State Planning Board, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, respective government departments and Rebuild Kerala Initiative. The eco-restoration of the Vembanad wetland ecosystem, farming, development and flood mitigation have been given thrust. Some of the projects in the package have already entered the implementation phase.

As part of flood mitigation, the ‘Room for the River’ model will be implemented.

“Widening and deepening of the leading channel of the Thottappally Spillway, installation of three regulators in Pampa and completion of second and third phases of the Alappuzha- Changanassery canal are part of the package,” he said.

Kuttanad will be declared as a special agriculture zone. Farmers will be provided quality seeds, submersible pumps along with making the agriculture calendar mandatory. Measures will be initiated to promote inland fisheries. With an aim to produce Kuttanad brand rice, an integrated rice park will be set up in a year. In the Animal Husbandry sector, elevated cattle sheds will be constructed in all grama panchayats. Insurance for duck farmers and setting up of a research institute to promote duck farming have been proposed.

As part of the package, Aymanam would be declared as a model responsible tourism village. Steps will also be taken to protect the Pathiramanal isle.

Other major proposals include protecting Vembanad lake from encroachments, construction of three substations to ensure uninterrupted power supply and construction of a ₹291 crore water treatment plant for supplying drinking water to 13 grama panchayats in Kuttanad.