Second highest chargesheeting rate in State

KOCHI

15 September 2021 23:17 IST

Kerala has lowest incidence of murder, but high rate of POCSO Act cases

The State has the second highest chargesheeting rate under the Indian Penal Code as per the Crime in India statistics for 2020 released by the National Crime Records Bureau. At 94.90%, Kerala was only behind Gujarat (97.10%). Tamil Nadu was ranked third with 91.70%.

Kerala recorded the lowest incidence of murder with 323 victims in 306 incidents, recording a rate of 0.9 compared to the national rate of 2.20, which is calculated per one lakh population.

However, the State seems to have faltered in treating its children and women well. While there were other States with higher number of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the rate of incidence of 23 in Kerala was way above the national rate of 10.50. The State had 2,209 child victims in 2,163 incidents.

Kerala posted a higher rate of incidence of 26.60 in terms of cases reported under various children-related Acts. The State witnessed 2,502 such incidents.

When it comes to insulting the modesty of women, there were 442 incidents involving 454 victims, with the rate of 2.40 higher than the national rate of 1.0. Women in the State continue to face cruelty at the hands of husbands or relatives as there were 2,736 such victims though the rate at 14.7 was less than the national rate of 17. Women who had fallen victims to domestic violence stood at 165, the rate of which at 0.9 was much higher than the national rate of 0.1.

Kerala had 647 rape victims in 637 incidents. Even as dowry-related incidents continue to rock the State, only three incidents were reported in the State under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The State had 2,416 women assaulted in 2,353 incidents and 1,091 sexually harassed in 1,078 incidents and in both, the rate of incidence at 12.80 and 5.90 was much higher than the national rate of 7.1 and 2.6 respectively.

Kerala ranked fourth in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.