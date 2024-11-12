Second entrance of Kottayam railway station opened

The long-awaited second entrance at the Kottayam railway station was officially opened to the public on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Fisheries and Minority Affairs George Kurian inaugurating the new booking counter and escalator at the recently constructed building near Nagampadam Bridge.

MPs, Francis George and Jose K. Mani, Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Railway Divisional Manager Maneesh Tapal were present. The decision to open the second entrance followed a high-level meeting chaired by Francis George in October.

However, the event was not without controversy. Former Kottayam MP, Thomas Chazhikadan expressed his disappointment on Facebook stating he was not invited to the ceremony and only learned of it through the newspaper. “It was learned through the media that the second gate of the Kottayam railway station is being opened for passengers today. As a Member of Parliament for the past five years, I am proud to have played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the second gate as well as the overall development of the Kottayam railway station,” he posted.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a protest against the omission of images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from the flex board displayed at the inauguration venue.

