 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second entrance of Kottayam railway station opened

Published - November 12, 2024 08:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The long-awaited second entrance at the Kottayam railway station was officially opened to the public on Tuesday, with Union Minister for Fisheries and Minority Affairs George Kurian inaugurating the new booking counter and escalator at the recently constructed building near Nagampadam Bridge.

MPs, Francis George and Jose K. Mani, Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and Railway Divisional Manager Maneesh Tapal were present. The decision to open the second entrance followed a high-level meeting chaired by Francis George in October.

However, the event was not without controversy. Former Kottayam MP, Thomas Chazhikadan expressed his disappointment on Facebook stating he was not invited to the ceremony and only learned of it through the newspaper. “It was learned through the media that the second gate of the Kottayam railway station is being opened for passengers today. As a Member of Parliament for the past five years, I am proud to have played a crucial role in the planning and execution of the second gate as well as the overall development of the Kottayam railway station,” he posted.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a protest against the omission of images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from the flex board displayed at the inauguration venue.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.