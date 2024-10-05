ADVERTISEMENT

Second edition of Wayanad Literature Festival to be held in December

Published - October 05, 2024 07:11 pm IST - KALPETTA

Biennial fete will be held at Dwaraka, near Mananthavady, on December 27, 28, and 29

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of Wayanad Literature Festival (WLF), organised by Wayanad Literary Foundation, will be held at Dwaraka, near Mananthavady, on December 27, 28, and 29.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Vinod K. Jose, director of the organisation, said the biennial event would feature over 250 writers, cultural icons, filmmakers, artists, and academicians from around the globe.

The previous edition, held in December 2022, received widespread acclaim from literary enthusiasts, critics, and the general public, attracting more than 100 literary figures, Mr. Jose said.

Speakers for the second edition of the WLF include Arundhati Roy, retired judge J. Chelameswar, Shyam Divan, John Keay, Christophe Jaffrelot, Amitava Kumar, Caroline Buckee, Sara Joseph, K. Satchidanandan, M. Mukundan, Sanjay Kak, K.R. Meera, N.S. Madhavan, Paul Zacharia, Prabha Varma, Benyamin, Kalpetta Narayanan, C.V. Balakrishnan, Santhosh George Kulangara, Sunny M. Kapikad, Sunil P. Elayidom, P.K. Parakkadavu, V.S. Anil Kumar, Veerankutty, Sheetal Shyam, Sukumaran Chaligadha, Subhash Chandran, Shihabuddin Poythumkadavu, Manoj Jathavedaru, Sheela Tomy, and Madhupal.

One of the highlights of this year’s festival will be an international academic conference which will address issues such as climate change and livelihood rights of farmers and indigenous communities.

“The festival aims to challenge the misconception that the region has been completely devastated by the recent landslides,” Joseph K. Job, curator of the WLF, said. “By showcasing Wayanad’s enduring beauty and resilience, the festival seeks to revitalise the tourism sector, bolster local economy, and restore the region’s lost glory,” he said.

