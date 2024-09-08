ADVERTISEMENT

Second edition of Kerala Technology Expo in Kozhikode in February next year

Published - September 08, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the Kerala Technology Expo, ‘KTX 2025’, organised by Calicut Innovation and Technology Initiative 2.0 (CITI 2.0), will be held at the Calicut Trade Centre, Kozhikode, from February 20 to 22, 2025. For the second edition, CITI 2.0 has partnered with MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications (MMA) from Bengaluru, a leading B2B event production house in the country.

The first edition of the expo held from February 29 to March 2, 2024 was supported by the Malabar Chamber of Commerce (MCC) and included the Calicut Forum for Information Technology (CAFIT), NIT-Calicut, IIM-Kozhikode, Government Cyber Park, UL Cyberpark Calicut (ULCC), Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL), Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI), and Calicut Management Association (CMA).

With an attendance of over 9,000 visitors and more than 6,000 registered delegates, KTX 2024 also featured an exhibition with over 120 stalls representing more than 140 IT companies.

