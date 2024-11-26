 />

Second edition of Kerala Film Market from December 11 to 13

Published - November 26, 2024 06:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The second edition of the Kerala Film Market aimed at offering innovative knowledge-sharing and commercial opportunities for film professionals will be held at Thiruvananthapuram from December 11 to 13.

The event is jointly organised by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. It is held as part of the 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala.

Shaji N. Karun, chairperson of the KSFDC, said here on Tuesday that master classes led by legends of international cinema and workshops will be held as part of the programme to be held at Tagore Theatre and Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram.

The master classes will cover topics including co-production and fundraising, crafting characters that drive the story, adaptation across media, film editing, virtual production and immersive technology for heritage. An interactive session on crafting global sales strategy for films will be held on the occasion, he said.

The workshops on various facets of filmmaking will be led by prominent personalities including French cinematographer Agnès Godard, French music composer Bèatrice Thiriet, and and editor A. Sreekar Prasad.  

