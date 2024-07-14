GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Second edition of international speech competition held

Published - July 14, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leenu K. Jose, a student of Alphonsa College in Pala, won the “ORMA Orator of the Year Award” in the second edition of the international speech competition organised by ORMA International (Overseas Resident Malayalees Association) Talent Promotion Forum, which drew to a close in Pala on Sunday.

In the Senior Malayalam category, Sneha S. of Carmel Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, won first place and received ₹50,000. Sian Maria Shaji of Nirmala Higher Secondary School in Chemperi, Kannur and Sonu C. Jose of University College in Thiruvananthapuram both won the second prize of ₹30,000 each.

Ithana Liz Shibu of St. Sebastian’s Higher Secondary School in Viathala, Asher Joseph of St. Anne’s School in Kuryanadu, and Laya Jobi of St. Mary’s Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Pala secured the third place with ₹20,000 each.

Sixty participants competed in the grand finale of the event, which was inaugurated by globe-trotter and entrepreneur Santosh George Kulangara.

