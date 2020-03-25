Second COVID-19 case in Idukki

A COVID-19 positive case was reported in the district on Wednesday.

A 33-year-old Kumaramangalam resident who came from Dubai on a Spice Jet flight on March 19 tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

He landed at the Cochin international airport at Nedumbassery in the morning and went home hailing a taxi.

He has been on home quarantine since then. He was shifted to the isolation ward of the district hospital.

This is the second COVID-19 positive case in Idukki after a U.K. citizen who stayed at Tea County Hotel at Munnar tested positive for the disease recently.

Health officials also intensified preventive measures against the infection in Thodupuzha taluk.

The police filed 293 cases in the district for violation of lockdown directives announced by the government on Wednesday.

The cases were filed for crowding and opening of shops and venturing out on vehicles in violation of the restrictions.

Five persons were arrested for erecting a pandal in front of an estate office at Kaliyar on Tuesday.

Authorities also distributed masks made at the district jail to the public and institutions in the district on Tuesday.

Masks distributed

The masks were distributed to the Fire and Rescue Services, government hospitals, and the Motor Vehicles Department. The inmates and the staff had jointly made the masks.

The police also facilitated the return of students from Marayur and Munnar who were stranded at the check-post after the completion of Plus Two exams in Tamil Nadu schools. Their parents had sought police intervention for the safe journey of students. The police arranged the vehicle and the stranded students were brought home.

Dedicated hospital

The district hospital at Karikode, near Thodupuzha, was converted to a dedicated hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. Though the building had been completed, there were no electricity and water connections.

The District Collector intervened to provide the connections and 120 Democratic Youth Federation of India workers cleaned the seven-storey building to make it operational.