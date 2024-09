The Second Class Boiler Attendant’s Examinations 2024 conducted by the Department of Factories and Boilers will be held on November 19, 20 and 21.

Applications will be received online from September 4 to September 20. The hard copy (printout) of the application and copies of relevant documents will be accepted up to 5 p.m. on October 7. Candidates are advised to visit the website www.fabkerala.gov.in for more details.