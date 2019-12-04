Second charge-sheet filed in Thekkady boat tragedy

The Crime Branch (CB) has submitted a second charge-sheet as per a re-inquiry report of the boat tragedy at Thekkady lake which claimed 45 lives.

The first charge-sheet of the incident was submitted before the Thodupuzha Sessions Court in September this year. It was on September 30, 2009, a double-decker tourist boat sank in the lake claiming 45 lives, including 23 women and seven children.

The final charge-sheet was submitted before the court 10 years after the tragedy. Crime Branch SP K.M. Sabu Mathew, who submitted the charge-sheet, said the first charge-sheet gave details of the persons who were directly involved in it and the time of occurrence. The second charge-sheet gave details of those who were indirectly involved in the accident.

A total of 82 persons were on the boat at the time of the accident. Most of the tourists who travelled in the boat hailed from Kolkata, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

The government had ordered judicial and Crime Branch probes. Retired judge Maitheen Kunju was appointed as the judicial commission. Former Kottayam Crime Branch SP P.A. Valson was the CB probe official.

As part of the inquiry, the commission found 22 lapses which had caused the accident. On December 2014, Mr. Valson submitted a charge-sheet before the Thodupuzha Sessions Court. However, the court rejected the charge-sheet and asked the CB to submit two separate charge-sheets. The second charge-sheet was submitted now.