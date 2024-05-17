Second batch of Unnathi Startup City programme set to be launched

The second batch of the Unnathi Startup City programme, a joint initiative of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development department to promote innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups from ST communities, is all set to begin. The KSUM has now invited expression of interest from entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Tribe (ST) community for the funding scheme under the Unnathi programme.

A social empowerment initiative of the State government, Unnathi (Kerala Empowerment Society) formulates, promotes and implements projects for better social security and empowerment of the lesser privileged sections, especially for educational, professional and entrepreneurial advancement of the SC/ST youth. In the first year of its launch, as many as 188 applications were received from entrepreneurs from ST communities.

The Unnathi Startup City is proposed to be developed in the capital to provide incubation facilities and support for entrepreneurial ventures promoted by members of SC/ST communities in multiple sectors.

Eligibility

Individuals, groups and ST start-ups registered under the KSUM are eligible to apply for the loan-based funding programme, of which 80% of the amount will be sanctioned by the Scheduled Tribes Development department. The remaining 20% of the investment amount can be taken from the Kerala State Scheduled Tribes Corporation or bank. The project will be implemented through the Kerala Empowerment Society.

Low income entrepreneurs, ST youths who have passed professional courses and those who have successfully completed training programmes of the government or other agencies, differently abled, unmarried mothers/widows and particularly vulnerable tribal group will be given priority. The last date for submitting the applications is May 28.

For more details, contact: keralatribes@gmail.com, phone: 0471 230 2990. To apply, visit: https://ksum.in/eoi_st_edp.

