Kerala

Second accused in Ayesha murder case arrested

The police have arrested the second accused in the murder case of 75-year-old Ayesha, who was living alone in Kannur.

The police nabbed Nazarul Islam from Assam. He was brought to Kannur by a police team comprising Chakkarakkal Additional SI Aneesh Kumar and civil police officers Sajith V, Nazar C.P. and Vijinesh. The accused was nabbed by the Kannur police team with the help of the Central Reserve Police Force.

Nazarul is an accomplice of Mahibul Islam, the first accused in the case.

Ayesha was attacked by the accused when she came out of the house to close the water tap on September 23. She died on September 29 while undergoing treatment.


