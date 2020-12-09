SEC updates polling percentage to 73.12%

09 December 2020 20:39 IST

Five districts went to polls on Tuesday

The polling percentage in the five districts that went to polls on Tuesday rose to 73.12% as per the updated figures released by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

As per the revised figures, Thiruvananthapuram district recorded a voter turnout of 70.04%, Kollam 73.80%, Pathanamthitta 69.72%, Alappuzha 77.40%, and Idukki, 74.68%.

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation recorded a turnout of 59.96% and Kollam Corporation, 66.21%, the Commission said.

244 COUNTING CENTRES

The Commission has published the guidelines for the counting of votes in all 14 districts on December 16. There will be 244 centres all across the State. The progress in counting can be tracked on the ‘Trend’ website of the Election Commission.

The votes polled in the three-tier panchayats will be counted at the distribution and receiving centres at the block level. In the municipalities and Corporation, the venues will be the distribution and receiving centres of the respective civic bodies. One counting table will be arranged for a maximum of eight polling stations. Votes polled in all polling stations in a ward will be counted on one table.

POSTAL VOTES FIRST

Postal votes will be counted first. This year, in addition to the service votes, the special postal ballot papers issued to special voters also need to be counted. In the three-tier panchayats, each counting table will have one counting supervisor and two counting assistants, while the municipalities and corporations will have one counting supervisor and one counting assistant.

The elections in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram are being held on Thursday. In the final phase on December 14, Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode will go to polls.