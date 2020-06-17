SEC publishes final voters’ list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 June 2020 19:06 IST

Local body elections due this year

The State Election Commission (SEC) has published the final voters’ list for the local body elections due this year.

The final list comprises 2,62,24,501 voters. This includes 1,25,40,302 men, 1,36,84,019 women and180 transgender persons.

The number of new voters is 14,79,541 and this includes 6,78,147 male, 8,01,328 female and 66 transgender persons. The list covers 941 grama panchayats, 86 municipalities and six Corporations.

Advertising

Advertising

The names of 4,34,317 voters, including the deceased and those who have no permanent address, were deleted from the draft list. In order to revise the voters’ list, the existing list in local bodies was published as draft on January 20.

The draft comprised 2,51,58,230 voters. Electoral Registration Officers prepared the final list after examining the applications for enrolment as well as complaints received till March 16.

Elections are scheduled to be conducted in 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipalities and six Corporations.

The commission would provide two more chances for enrolment before the election. Since Edayoor and Edappal grama panchayats were closed owing to the spread of COVID-19, the list in these local bodies would be available once normalcy was restored, the commission said in a release here on Wednesday.