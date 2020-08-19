SEC moots postal ballot, proxy voting in LSG polls

Commission seeks Ordinance to amend Kerala Panchayati Raj and the Municipalities Act

The State Election Commission (SEC) has proposed to make the postal ballot and proxy voting provision accessible to the electorate extensively during the elections to the local self-governments in November.

It has written to the government to consider an ordinance to amend the Kerala Panchayati Raj and the Municipalities Act for the purpose.

The SEC appeared concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic could bring down voter turnout. It also wanted to ensure that the contagion did not disenfranchise voters under treatment or in quarantine. There could be a surge in demand for postal ballots, if allowed, given the pandemic-impelled restrictions on physical contact.

The SEC has proposed that the elections be held in phases. It has also suggested polling time be extended by at least by two hours to space out the voting process to prevent long lines in front of the booths.

State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran had sent the proposal to the office of the Minister for Local Self- Governments, A. C. Moideen, recently.

An official attached to Mr. Moideen’s office said the government would decide only after extensive consultations.

The pandemic could impact the way people vote, and the local body elections could be a bellwether of Kerala’s voting behaviour in the Assembly elections in 2020-21.

Political debate

The SEC’s suggestion to amend the law to alter the voting process has triggered an intense political debate in the State in an unusual election year.

The first indication of growing resistance to the move came from Congress leader K.C. Joseph, MLA.

He said the SEC had opened the door for widespread electoral fraud. Booth capturing and bogus voting were not unheard of in Kerala. Often, a slender margin of votes decided victory or loss in local body polls.

Mr. Joseph asked whether the SEC could ensure postal ballots and proxy votes were cast honestly and without fear or favour.

The proposed amendment would give legal cover to electoral malpractices and undermine the integrity of the elections. “It is designed to help the CPI(M) win the LSG polls,” he said.